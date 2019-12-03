Have your say

Dave Carter hailed the reaction he got from his Moneyfields players as they reached the fourth round of the Hampshire Senior Cup.

Prolific forward Steve Hutchings got the only goal 12 minutes from time as the Moneys ran out 1-0 winners in a third round contest at league rivals Winchester City last night.

It was the perfect way for Carter’s side to put to bed what was a difficult afternoon last time out.

Moneyfields suffered their heaviest league defeat in living memory as they were beaten 7-0 on their travels at Willand Rovers in a Southern South Division clash on Saturday.

Carter even called the commitment of some of his players into question after that loss.

But the Moneys manager was much more satisfied as his side saw off Winchester to progress in the Hampshire Senior Cup.

‘I got the reaction I wanted from the players,’ beamed Carter.

‘First and foremost, it was about getting a clean sheet.

‘We dominated large parts of the game and kept them down to minimal chances.

‘I know it’s the Hampshire Cup and they may have made a few changes, but we did as well.

‘They’re third in our league.

‘We defended very well and it was pleasing.’

Carter handed a debut to goalkeeper Max Flintoft, who had previously featured for US Portsmouth.

It was a game of very few chances and Hutchings grabbed the clincher on 78 minutes.

Harry Birchnall could only parry Connor Bailey’s 20-yard free-kick.

It was Hutchings who picked up the pieces, volleying home the rebound to send the visitors through.