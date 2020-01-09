Dave Carter's warning to Moneyfields as they search for first win of new decade when Bideford visit

Have your say

Dave Carter has warned Moneyfields they need to be on their mettle as they host Bideford in the Southern League Division One South at Dover Road (3pm).

The home side are desperate to get back to winning ways after starting 2020 with two defeats.

Losing 3-0 at home to AFC Totton on New Year’s Day was hugely disappointing.

But Carter felt his side were extremely unlucky in their 4-3 defeat at leaders Thatcham last weekend.

Moneyfields - currently fourth from bottom but with games in hand on most of the teams around them - need a much-improved second half of the season if they are to climb the league.

‘It is obvious on the back of two successive defeats we need a win,’ said Carter.

‘We need to show the same amount of character that we displayed at Thatcham.

‘If we can show the same desire then we will give ourselves the best possible chance.

‘Bideford beat us 1-0 at their place in the first game of the season.

‘Although they are just above us, they have improved and in their last game they beat (second-placed) Frome.’

Carter hopes to have all three of his strikers - Steve Hutchings, Rudi Plummer and Ryan Pennery - fit as Moneys chase only a second home league win of 2019/20.

Plummer was top scorer at Blackfield & Langley last season when the Watersiders won the Southern League Division One title.

At Thatcham, on only his second start since returning for Moneys - for whom he played in 2015/16 - he scored and won his side a penalty.

‘With the strikers we have at the club, scoring goals shouldn't be a problem,’ Carter maintained.

‘What we need to do is tighten up at the back.

‘At the moment we are being punished for making silly mistakes, but I still fancy us to turn things around.’

Moneys will include recent arrival Jamie Clark in their squad for the first time.

Clark, who can play in centre midfielder or at the back, has been training at the club after returning from university in America.

Carter knows it is important to start winning again to lift spirits.

‘We need all our squad to step up to the plate in the second half of the season,’ he said.

‘It is going to be busy with 13 games in the next seven weeks.

‘There are no easy games because in this league no-one rolls over and lets you have the points.

‘Every game is a battle and a scrap.

‘In the last two seasons, we have gone on runs of 20-plus games without defeat.

‘Something like that again would be nice.’