Dave Carter has staged a dramatic U-turn and is returning to Moneyfields - a month after resigning as manager.

Carter is in charge again for the BetVictor Southern League Division One South game against Slimbridge at Dover Road tomorrow (3pm).

The decision comes after Carter met with chairman Pete Seiden to iron out a few matters.

Carter explained that he needed to take some time away from the game.

'I resigned because at the time I felt it was the right thing to do,' said Carter.

'There were a number of work and personal commitments I needed to sort out.

'I needed some time out.

'Since then, I have managed to deal with a few of the issues and the club had told me the door would be open for me to return.

'After the break I feel refreshed and ready to take up the reins again.

'The aim is exactly the same as before to push on and win a place in the end of season play-offs.

'Slimbridge is a tough game to come back to because they have won their last six.

In his absence, assistant manager Matt Jones and coach Gavin Spurway have managed the side.

They did a good job - taking seven points out of a possible 12, involving league wins at Barnstaple (3-0) and Melksham (6-4 - and Carter paid tribute to their efforts.

He admitted that he has been in touch with them for the last couple of weeks offering them any help they needed.

Carter believes the club is gradually coming to terms with being a Southern League side after many years in the Wessex League.

'As a club we are making progress all the time and doing things a lot more professionally,' said Carter.

'The step up both on and off the field is massive.

'Our squad is a bit small and I will be looking to bring two or three players in.'

The home side are without Steve Hutchings who was sent off in the 1-0 defeat at Bristol Manor Farm a fortnight ago.

Moneyfields are currently 13th with games in hand on many of the teams above them.