Day to forget for Portsmouth Women’s hockey players with derby losses to Southampton and US Portsmouth

Brooke Wain hit a hat-trick as US Portsmouth defeated Portsmouth 3rds 4-1 at HMS Temeraire. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Already shorn of several key players through injuries and unavailability, the hosts then lost Louisa McKay who was injured in the warm up.

Second-placed Southampton duly romped to a 7-0 win, their 13th win in 14 games.

The visitors applied heavy pressure on the home side and the officials from the start. And, although the promoted reserves gave their all, the difference in the pace of the game coupled with the determined attitude of the opposition left Portsmouth struggling to cope.

Anna Mikic, right, in possession for US Portsmouth against Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Slack marking at the back and a failure to hold the ball in their customary manner allowed Southampton to rattle in a hat-trick of early goals.

It wasn’t until they were 3-0 down that Portsmouth even managed to mount a serious attack. They were awarded a penalty stroke but Zoe Wimshurst’s flick whistled the wrong side of the post and the opportunity to get back into the game was gone.

Adding insult to injury, Southampton added a fourth goal just before the interval.

Portsmouth competed much more robustly in the second half with skipper, Nadz Moore and Sam Mitchell putting in solid performances.

Portsmouth 3rds celebrate taking the lead at US Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The hosts earned a period of pressure, only to find themselves further behind from another breakaway. Two further goals from late penalty corners completed a highly forgettable match.

Portsmouth 3rds also suffered a derby loss, going down 4-1 at United Services Portsmouth 1sts in South Central Division 1 Solent.

The unfamiliar pitch at HMS Temeraire resulted in fast and bouncy balls which at times got the better of the team.

Despite that, Portsmouth led at the interval through a Kate Mason goal, though US felt that wasn’t a fair reflection of proceedings.

Heather Craig (US Portsmouth) in possession against Portsmouth 3rds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Visiting keeper Hannah Bennet had to do some quick thinking and bunny hopped off the pitch when the ball got stuck in her pads inches in front of the goal line.

US dominated possession in the second half and ran out 4-1 winners.

Luck Perring equalised shortly into the second half before Brooke Wain struck a hat-trick - the final goal after a great run from Robynne Batley.

Portsmouth 4ths suffered a 3-2 loss against Hamble 2nds in Division 2 Solent.

Robynne Batley in possession for US Portsmouth against Portsmouth 3rds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

They took the lead when Maddie Kimber made a fantastic run up the right wing, beating several players, with support from Nikki Chedzoy.

Florence Di Marco then picked up the loose ball and sent it into the D for newcomer Lois Haigh to score.

Hamble were quick to respond. A disorganised Portsmouth defence missed their number 1 short corner runner as Lizzie Mason was subbed off and Hamble levelled.

Michelle Hughes was denied an open goal when a clumsy tackle from Hamble brought her to the floor. The short corner that followed was saved by a foot on the line, though no penalty was awarded.

Amy Durnford ensured the scores were level at the break with a fantastic save on the goal line.

Portsmouth retook the lead when Andrea Barnes produced a cracking run through the middle, taking the ball into the opposition D.

US Portsmouth's Dee Baker, left, v Portsmouth 3rds. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Hayley Saunders-Lawton dinked it away from the defender and Hughes did the rest.

Again Hamble hit back, this time scoring twice to run out winners.