Deans boss Birmingham reads the riot act after ‘embarrassing’ home loss

Michael Birmingham has read the riot act to his Horndean players ahead of their Wessex Premier game against Brockenhurst at Five Heads Park (3pm).

He was appalled by their attitude in their shock 4-0 home defeat against Fleet Town in midweek.

Only four days earlier they had inflicted a first defeat of the season on leaders Alresford Town, who had won their first six league matches of 2019/20.

'For the first time in three years I was embarrassed to be associated with the team,' fumed Birmingham.

'After the game they should have apologised to everyone who paid to watch and offer them their money back.

'I could have put out a team of under twelves with a better attitude.

'The ball is now in their court.

'Not only are they playing against the team second in the league, they are playing for their futures.

'I am at the end of my tether with a few of them.

'My teams have always been about hard work and being honest.

'If the players won't do it then I will go and get new ones from other clubs who will.'

Brockenhurst have won six of their seven league games so far, with their only defeat a 3-1 reverse at Portchester.

One player they will need to watch is striker Freddie Bullard, who recently climbed off the subs bench to score five times in an 8-1 hammering of Amesbury.

Fareham Town are aiming to return to winning ways against Christchurch at Cams Alders (3pm).

The Reds slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Hamble FC during the week.

Baffins Milton Rovers welcome Solent University to the PMC Stadium (3pm) aiming to end a losing run.

Baffins have slumped to three straight defeats without scoring – league losses to Portland (2-0) and Tadley (1-0) coming either side of a Hampshire Senior Cup home reverse to Lymington.

In Division One United Services Portsmouth welcome Whitchurch United to the Victory Stadium (3pm) looking to recover from their first league loss of the season at fellow high-fliers Hythe & Dibden last weekend.

Petersfield Town cross the Solent to take on Newport IOW (3pm).