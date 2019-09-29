Debutant Josh on target as Fareham boss disappointed to draw at Lymington

Fareham Town manager Pete Stiles felt his side should have won after drawing 2-2 at Lymington Town in the Wessex League Premier Division.

'We were disappointed not to come away with all three points,' said Stiles.

'When Lymington went in front from the penalty spot it was against the run of play.

'After that we kept playing our football and were rewarded with two goals.'

Josh Benfield, making his debut after signing from Paulsgrove, scored the equaliser and Garry Moody headed in their second goal.

The home side levelled ten minutes from the end with a long-range shot.

Dan Wooden scored twice as AFC Portchester easily won 3-0 at AFC Stoneham.

Wooden gave the Royals an eighth minute lead before the home side had a player sent off.

In the second half Owen Fee and Wooden again sealed the win as Portchester took their goals tally to nine in two league games.

Baffins Milton Rovers slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Portland United.

'We got done by two sucker punches,' grumbled Baffins boss Steve Leigh.

'I thought we were much the better side and played some great, neat flowing football.

'Twice we lost the ball going forward and were made to pay from the resulting counter attack.

'Unfortunately that is sometimes the harsh reality of football.

In Division One, United Services Portsmouth lost 2-1 in their top of the table clash at Hythe & Dibden.

James Franklyn put the visitors into a half-time lead, but Hythe hit back through Liam Goulding and Mig Dark.

It was US Portsmouth’s first league loss of the season, and allowed both new leaders Downton and Hythe to leapfrog them.

Downton are top by virtue of scoring more goals than Hythe, who are two points ahead of US Portsmouth having played two fewer games.

Bognor Regis Town got back to winning ways with a dominant 2-0 win against Isthmian Premier high-fliers Haringey Borough at Nyewood Lane.

It was no more than the Rocks deserved when they took a 31st-minute lead.

Former Pompey striker Dan Smith picked out Tommy Leigh and the youngster fired an unstoppable shot into the top right hand corner.

The home side made sure of the win 12 minutes from time.

Smith burst down the left and whipped in a cross for Jimmy Muitt to volley in at the far post.