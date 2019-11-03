Denmead throw away 2-0 lead to crash out of Hampshire Trophy

DENMEAD warmed up for this week’s Portsmouth Senior Cup trip to AFC Portchester by surrendering a two-goal lead in the Hampshire Trophy.

In one of only a handful of the 32 ties to survive the wet weather, they led Fawley Reserves 2-0 at half-time on a 3G surface.

Harvey Hawkins was unmarked at the back post to tap in on 15 minutes and Danny Lucas’ superb chip doubled the lead just after the half hour mark.

Fawley, though, hit back in the second half, taking the lead for the first time on 85 minutes and adding a fourth shortly after.

There was still time for Denmead - mid-table in Division 1 of the Hampshire Premier League - to reduce the deficit via an own goal.

Denmead are back in action on Wednesday when they visit three divisions higher AFC Portchester in the second round of the Portsmouth Senior Cup.

Bush Hill - who won the Trophy last season when it was known as the Hampshire Intermediate Cup - are also through to the last 32 after a 4-3 home win over Bashley Development.

The only one local result was Infinity’s reserves losing 4-0 to Broughton.

Elsewhere, Frimley beat Petersfield Town Reserves 4-1, Ropley beat Durley 3-2 and Bournemouth Sports beat AFC Stoneham Reserves 6-1.

Three teams have received walkovers into the third round - Colden Common (v Sway Reserves), Whitecroft & Barton (v Milford) and Binstead & Cob (v Ringwood Development).

All the ties postponed on Saturday have been rescheduled for next Saturday, November 9.