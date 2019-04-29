Have your say

Chairman Derek Pope spoke of his delight at securing Paul Doswell as the Hawks’ new manager and insisted: It’s one of the best things to have happened at the club.

The 52-year-old was today confirmed as Lee Bradbury’s successor.

Doswell resigned from his role in charge of Sutton earlier this month after 11 years with the U's.

And Pope believes the Hawks are lucky to have him as their new manager as they prepare for life in National League South.

The former Eastleigh boss enjoyed a successful spell in charge of Sutton.

He guided the club to the National League South title and the fifth-round of the FA Cup during his stint at Gander Green Lane.

Doswell also took the U’s to the National League play-offs last season.

Pope pinpointed his previous success in the sixth tier as a key reason behind his appointment.

He said: ‘It’s a great coup for us to get him.

‘It’s one of the best things that’s happened to the club.

‘I’m over the moon and I think the board are as well.

‘We’ve pulled a manager in who has been up the top of the National League and been to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

‘You can’t wish for anything better than that and we’re so lucky.’

Pope managed Doswell when he had a brief spell at the club during his playing career.

The Hawks chairman revealed he approached the 52-year-old in the immediate aftermath of Bradbury’s departure.

He is pleased to see Doswell back at the club.

‘I’ve known Paul for a long time, around 30-odd years,’ said Pope.

‘When he was a teenager he played for me when I was manager, believe it or not.

‘Things have gone round in a big circle.

‘He’s a very enthusiastic manager.

‘He’ll work 24 hours a day if he has to.

‘You need that from managers, you need that sort of heart and they’ve got to be with it.’