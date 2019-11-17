Doswell admits Hawks rode their luck in beating National League South high-flyers Bath

Paul Doswell admitted Hawks rode their luck in beating Bath City 2-1 in their top of the table National League South clash at Westleigh Park.

The home side trailed 1-0 at half-time but the damage could easily have been greater.

They continued to live dangerously after the break before a change in tactics turned the game on its head.

Substitute Alfie Rutherford levelled with his first touch and Danny Kedwell put the Hawks in front from the penalty spot.

Though Doswell was delighted with the resilience shown, he accepted his team were second best for much of the game.

'We got away with one and probably didn't deserve to win it,' he summed up.

'It is an adage in football that you don't always get what you deserve.

'All season I have moaned about us being the better side at home and not winning

'Today we weren't the better side but come away with the three points.

'Maybe it was karma after last week’s game (at home to Slough) was abandoned when we were two goals ahead.

'In the first half in particular they were far better than us.

'We could have been three or four goals down at half-time.

'For lots of reasons we weren't at it and for five or ten minutes in the second half it still looked the same.

'We changed the system, went three at the back and achieved greater width with wing backs.

'From that point on we looked a different team and for half an hour had them pinned back in their own half.'

Bath showed from the start that they were a lively outfit and just why they had won their last four league games.

They possessed lots of pace and threatened on the break.

The visitors should have gone ahead when Craig Robson conceded a soft penalty after nine minutes.

Not for the first time this season, however, Ross Worner pulled off a magnificent double save from the spot-kick.

Undeterred, the visitors took a deserved 15th minute lead when Tom Smith crossed from the right and the unmarked Adam Mann headed back across goal and into the far corner.

The Hawks were lucky again at the start of the second half.

Tom Richards skipped past three tackles only to see his chipped shot bounce across the goal line off the inside of the post.

Rutherford grabbed a 57th minute equaliser after Jonah Ayunga's first effort had been blocked.

On 72 minutes Josh Taylor went down in the box and Kedwell powered home from twelve yards.

'It is a massive win because it puts us three points ahead of Bath with two games in hand,' said Doswell.

The win takes the Hawks up to third place, just five points behind leaders Wealdstone who were beaten at Hampton & Richmond.