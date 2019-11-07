Doswell calling on Pompey fans to boost Hawks’ crowd to over 2,000 for top of the table National League South clash

HAWKS are aiming to attract a 2,000 plus crowd to Westleigh Park for this weekend’s third v second clash with Slough Town.

'Portsmouth are not playing until Monday so we are hoping a lot of their fans will turn up at our ground for their Saturday football fix,’ said boss Paul Doswell.

'For us it would be great if they turned up in their droves. We want to get over 2,000 here.

'It makes such a big difference to the players if they have got a large vociferous support getting behind them.

'There is always a good atmosphere at our games.

'When Pompey are home our gate drops by about 300 so it does show that we can attract supporters from the city.

'I would also say to those supporters who have not been before to come and give us a try.

'Non League football is very enjoyable and offers certain elements you don't get in League football.

'You are much closer to the players and they all go in the bar afterwards to chat with the supporters.

'We do our utmost to make watching football affordable.’

Pompey season ticket holders can get in for £6 tomorrow and children under 15 are free.

'We pride ourselves on being a family friendly community club,’ Doswell continued.

'Nearly 3,000 free season tickets have been given out in the local schools.

'There is a terrific clubhouse and facilities can be enjoyed both before and after the game.'

Hawks are currently averaging 1,391 for league games at Westleigh Park - the third highest in the division behind Dulwich (1,862) and Maidstone (1,861).

Their highest crowd so far was the 1,577 who turned up on Bank Holiday Monday at the end of August to see a 0-0 draw with Eastbourne Borough.

Last season, despite playing in the top tier of non-league football for the first time, Hawks only attracted one 2,000 plus crowd.

That was the 2,058 who watched a 2-1 loss to eventual champions Leyton Orient last March - a gate swelled by a considerable travelling support.

Hampshire derbies provided Hawks’ two other big league crowds last term - 1,989 (v Aldershot) and 1,884 (v Eastleigh).

Hawks’ crowds this season are well up on the ones that saw them win the Nationwide League South title in 2017/18 - the average that season at Westleigh Park was 880.