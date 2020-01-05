Doswell condemns ‘shocking performance’ as Hawks suffer shock home loss to Maidstone United

Paul Doswell condemned the ‘shocking performance’ that saw his title-chasing Hawks crash to a shock Westleigh Park loss to Maidstone United.

The manager was particularly upset by the poor first half display that left his side trailing 2-0 at the break.

Anthony Straker in action against Maidstone. Photo by Dave Haines

Though they improved in the second half, all they could manage was a goal from substitute Benny Read.

'Our first half performance was something that I didn't see coming,' said Doswell.

'It was a shocking performance from the majority of the team.

'When you play with such a lack of intensity and find yourself two goals down it is hard to come back.

Benny Read celebrates his consolation goal with Hawks fans. Photo by Dave Haines

'In the second half we did everything and had some unbelievable chances to get something.

'We didn't deserve anything, though, because of the way we played in the opening 45 minutes.

'During that period we didn't turn the opposition with any quality.

'Our passing right across the whole team was poor and (Alfie) Rutherford and (Jonah) Ayunga were hopeless up front.

Josh Taylor, left, and Benny Read react after a late chance goes begging against Maidstone. Photo by Dave Haines

'The midfield trio behind (Danny) Kedwell failed to win any second balls and had little effect on the game.

'Added to that, we suffered from some comical defending.

'We weren't at the races and physically allowed Maidstone to bully us.'

In the opening half hour, Hawks failed to produce their usual fluent passing game.

Brad Tarbuck's body language says it all after the final whistle against Maidstone. Photo by Dave Haines.

Far too many high balls were lumped forward more in hope than expectation.

The final 15 minutes of the half turned into a nightmare for young defender Joe Cook.

Recently recalled from his loan spell at Bognor to cover for the injured Craig Robson, Cook had done well in his first two games.

His inexperience on this occasion, however, cost the Hawks two goals - both scored by Ibby Akanbi

'The softness of the two goals we gave away was frightening,' said Doswell

'They were horrendous.

'For a throw-in to go straight to their lad and Cook has allowed their striker to turn and shoot in the area.

'The same player then should have put the ball in Row Z but tried to do a turn and got caught.

'He is young and will learn from it but it was his two mistakes that led to the goals.

'However, it is not just down to him that we lost.

'Our standards as a whole in the first half were way below want we expect and we looked jaded.

The Hawks laid siege to the Maidstone goal for much of the second half.

Eventually Read reduced the deficit in the 77th minute with a good angled shot from inside the area.

It was only the Hawks’ third National League South defeat of the season.

Despite it, they remain third, eight points behind leaders Wealdstone with two games in hand, following the table-toppers’ equally surprising 3-2 loss at Oxford City.