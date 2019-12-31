Doswell delighted with defensive changes ahead of tough New Year’s Day trip to Weymouth

Hawks start the new year with a tough National League South assignment at fellow high-flyers Weymouth (3pm).

Sixth-placed Terras will present a potent threat to Hawks’ unbeaten away record in the league.

But boss Paul Doswell showed in the changes he made for the last game at Hungerford that he won't tolerate any drop in standards from his team.

He was disappointed by the three goals his team conceded in the 3-3 draw at Braintree Town just before Christmas.

As a result, he recalled young defender Joe Cook from his loan spell at Bognor Regis and put his straight into the starting line-up.

The more experienced figures of Sam Magri and Dean Beckwith found themselves relegated to the bench.

Cook repaid the manager with a good performance alongside Simon Walton at the back in the 3-1 win.

'It was important to show faith in the youngster and there was no point in bringing him back if I wasn't going to play him,' said Doswell.

'We have been keeping a close eye on him and Jack Pearce (Rocks manager) had given us good reports.

'His return gives us extra competition at the back.

'Maybe our back four had become too comfortable in the way it was being picked.

'I wasn't happy with the manner of the goals we conceded at Braintree and the fact we haven't been keeping clean sheets.

'Three of the back four were changed.'

One of the other changes saw former Horndean youngster Benny Read back in the starting line-up.

Both Read and Cook justified their inclusion with excellent displays and the former was regarded as man of the match.

It was a brave decision from Doswell to ring the changes.

He now faces an equally difficult choice whether to stick or twist for the trip to Dorset.

Weymouth are likely to present a far greater attacking threat than bottom of the league Hungerford.

Doswell has to decide whether he needs to revert to his more experienced defenders.

The midfield, with Wes Fogden showing that he is getting back to his best, is likely to be unchanged.

Up front Doswell could keep faith in the in-form pair of Danny Kedwell and Alfie Rutherford.

Both have been in good scoring form.

Leading marksman Jonah Ayunga missed the Hungerford game through injury and, if fit, may have to settle for a place amongst the substitutes.

Though Ayunga is the joint top scorer in the division with 12 goals, Kedwell is only three behind him after netting at Hungerford.