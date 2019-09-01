Another commanding performance from the Hawks saw them maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-0 win at Oxford City.

The win powered Paul Doswell’s into second spot in the National League South table.

Alfie Rutherford, Roarie Deacon and Wes Fogden were all on target.

The Westleigh Park side are sitting pretty with a home game against basement-side Hungerford Town on Wednesday.

Doswell praised the professional display from his troops at Court Place Farm.

The manager said: ‘We went about it in a professional manner and were clinical.

‘Once we established a three-goal lead we sat back and let them huff and puff.

‘Getting out of this league is all about consistency.

‘So far we have achieved that by winning three of our away games

‘If we can average two points a game until February or March then that will put us there or thereabouts.’

The visitors made a dream start with Rutherford giving them a third-minute lead.

The striker was left with a simple tap-in after the home keeper could only palm out Deacon's header.

Doswell revealed Rutherford was only included at the last minute because of his problem with a dead leg.

He added: ‘Alfie rang me up at 11am to tell me he was still struggling and didn't think he was fit to play.

‘When we got to the ground he did a fitness test and was only about 70 per cent fit.

‘With Danny Kedwell already ruled out he was prepared to give it a go.

‘The goal was a reward for his bravery.’

Deacon extended the Hawks lead on 32 minutes with a wonderful strike.

The three points were virtually done and dusted five minutes into the second half.

An Anthony Straker shot rebounded to Fogden and the midfielder finished with ease.

Hawks stopper Ross Worner produced two good saves to complete another impressive clean sheet.

The only dark clouds on the day, though, were injuries to Andy Drury and Deacon.

Doswell indicated he may have to bring in reinforcements.

The boss said: ‘I may have to dip into the loan market to bring others in.’