Doswell: Hawks’ late FA Trophy exit ‘not life and death’

Paul Doswell regarded Hawks’ FA Trophy exit as ‘disappointing but not life and death.’

A stoppage-time goal condemned them to a 2-1 defeat against Chelmsford City at a chilly Melbourne Park.

It was the Hawks’ first away defeat in any competition this season, but Doswell has made no secret that his sights are set on loftier ambitions.

His focus remains on getting the Hawks back into the National League top flight 12 months after the club were relegated.

'It is disappointing but not life and death,' said Doswell.

'You can tell by the team that we put out that we wanted to win the game.

'We hate losing any game and particularly when you concede right at the death.

'We deserved at least a draw to bring them back to our place.

'Ultimately, though, our priority this season is getting the club back into the National League.

'This result doesn't hurt that and in fact it helps.

'I didn't see my main job as getting the club through to the last 16 of the Trophy and maybe getting knocked out at Barrow.

'This season we have picked up the best part of £30,000 from the cups and I am happy with that.'

In a freezing wind, the Clarets seized the initiative by taking a 16th minute lead.

A long throw was headed clear by the visitors but only as far as the edge of the area.

When the ball fell to Billy Knott, he gave keeper Ross Worner little chance with a fierce first-time volley into the top corner.

The Hawks responded well to the setback but wasted a glorious 36th minute opportunity to draw level.

Jonah Ayunga was fouled in the area but Danny Kedwell became the latest Hawks player this season - after Roarie Deacon, Simon Walton and Anthony Straker - to miss from 12 yards.

Normally Kedwell blasts his penalties, but this time he tried to place his effort and saw Sam Howes save it.

Undeterred, the Hawks continued to match their hosts in an attacking game.

Their reward arrived nine minutes into the second half when Kedwell made up for his earlier indiscretion, smashing in a 30-yard free-kick which took a slight deflection on its way into the net.

Just when it looked like the two teams would have to do it all again in midweek, the hosts snatched a winner.

Deep into stoppage-time Robbie Simpson, receiving the ball on the edge of the area skipped past a defender and drilled his shot into the bottom corner.

'The real disappointment was how soft their winning goal was,' said Doswell.

'We had chances to clear the ball but we didn't and paid a heavy price.

'Once we equalised I expected us to push on a little more than we did.

'With Wes Fogden coming off after an hour, which was always the plan, we became a little more ragged.'

The Hawks return to league action on Tuesday night with a National League South visit to lowly Dulwich Hamlet.

'Our preference was always to go to Dulwich rather than face a Trophy replay,' said Doswell.

'It is important not to fall too far behind with our league games.'