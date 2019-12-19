Doswell hoping for a bumper Christmas points haul to cement Hawks’ National League South title challenge

Paul Doswell is hoping for a bumper Christmas points haul to help the Hawks cement their National South title challenge.

He knows it won't be easy with three of the four games away from home, starting at Braintree Town this weekend.

The Hawks also visit Hungerford Town on Saturday, December 28, and Weymouth on New Year’s Day.

Their one home game is a mouthwatering clash against fellow title-chasers Weymouth on Boxing Day.

Boss Doswell is boosted by having an almost full strength squad to choose from.

Only Roarie Deacon, expected to be out until March, is missing.

In the last two weeks Benny Read, Andy Drury and Wes Fogden have all returned to action.

Doswell believes keeping his squad injury free will be important as they face a busy time with five league games between now and the first Saturday in January.

That’s as many matches as Hawks have played in the NLS since October 12!

'We are entering an important part of the season with lots of games coming thick and fast,' Doswell said.

'Apart from the hectic Christmas, next month is looking just as packed.

'We are playing twice a week throughout the whole of January.

'If we can make sure that we are still there or thereabouts by the beginning of March, then we have every chance.

'Everything of course is weather dependent at the moment.

'Hopefully the games won't stack up too much because that can put a big strain on the squad.

'If you start picking up more injuries then results can suffer.

'At the same time you can pick up a good rhythm if you get on a winning run.

'Our immediate aim is to try and maintain our unbeaten away record for as long as we can.

'I am looking for us to get points from all our Christmas games and a maximum points haul would be fantastic.'

Doswell is likely to field a similar if not the same starting eleven that lost 2-1 at Chelmsford City in the FA Trophy.

Though they lost it was to a 94th minute goal and Doswell felt his side had performed well.

Fogden and Drury came through the tie without having any reaction.

Next 5 league games

Wealdstone

Dec 21: Welling (H)

Dec 26: Slough (A)

Dec 28: St Albans (H)

Jan 1: Slough (H)

Jan 4: Oxford City (A)

Slough

Dec 21: Hampton (A)

Dec 26: Wealdstone (H)

Dec 28: Hemel (A)

Jan 1: Wealdstone (A)

Jan 4: Eastbourne (H)

Hawks

Dec 21: Braintree (A)

Dec 26: Weymouth (H)

Dec 28: Hungerford (A)

Jan 1: Weymouth (A)

Jan 4: Maidstone (H)

Weymouth

Dec 21: St Albans (H)

Dec 26: Hawks (H)

Dec 28: Oxford (H)

Jan 1: Hawks (H)

Jan 4: Welling (A)

Bath

Dec 21: Eastbourne (A)

Dec 26: Chippenham (H)

Dec 28: Hampton (A)

Jan 1: Chippenham (A)

Jan 4: Billericay (H)