Doswell hoping Hawks’ great away record can continue at St Albans

Hawks are defending an unbeaten away record on their visit to St Albans City in the Vanarama National South (3pm).

Though struggling at times in front of their own fans, Paul Doswell’s men have been outstanding on their travels.

Hawks have won four and drawn two away from home this season - including a stunning 4-1 romp at table-topping Wealdstone.

With St Albans boasting just one home win so far, the visitors will be confident of extending their record.

The Hawks have exploited the extra space given to them when the onus is on the home teams to attack.

Considering the injury problems his side have faced, Doswell is pleased Hawks are fifth.

'We have not been helped by a number of injuries which have kept players out for long periods,' he stated.

'It is mainly our away form that has kept us up in the top five. We are better when teams come at us.

'The aim is to keep that going and be in the same position heading into the new year.'

That could depend on the progress of two of their strikers.

Jonah Ayunga is top of the National South goal charts with nine but has only scored once in the league since early September.

Doswell believes the young striker needs to be more consistent in his performances.

'Jonah has scored 20 goals since July in friendlies, league and cup games,' said Doswell. 'I can't knock that.

'In some games he has looked good enough to play in the Championship but at other times he has failed to contribute enough.

'Recently he has been slipping and sliding all over the place and his general play hasn't been good enough.

'He knows that.'

In contrast, veteran striker Danny Kedwell has scored four goals in the last five league games after coming back from injury.

Kedwell's experience has shone through and made up for the fact that he is still working his way back to full fitness.

In the 2-1 win against Concord he headed in the first goal and created other chances with his cleverness on the ball.

'Danny is one of those players who need games to get fit,' said Doswell.

'The last game was the first one where his knee didn't hurt.

'He has virtually been playing on one leg.

'One thing he does do is retain the ball up front for us.'

Rory Deacon, Benny Read and Wes Fogden are all ruled out by injury, but Fogden could feature on the bench next weekend.