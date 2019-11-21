Doswell warning against complacency as Hawks face FA Trophy banana skin

Paul Doswell has warned Hawks they cannot afford to take FA Trophy visitors Cinderford Town lightly at Westleigh Park (3pm).

Doswell regards the Trophy as a competition his side can go far in.

The visitors play in the Southern League Division One South, two levels below the Hawks.

It is a game where all the pressure will be on the home side to make their quality count.

Hawks’ home form has picked up recently and Doswell doesn't want any slip ups.

'We have to give Cinderford the respect they deserve,' he saidl.

'It is about going out and doing a professional job.

'In the past clubs from our level have gone all the way to a Wembley final.

'Cup football is all about getting it right on the day.

'When it goes well it can be great, but at other times it can jump up and bite you.'

A spate of injuries means that Doswell doesn't have the luxury of making many changes, even if he wanted to.

Wes Fogden, Benny Read and Roarie Deacon are all still sidelined.

One change the home side may consider is returning Alfie Rutherford to the starting line-up.

Rutherford scored with his first touch after going on as a second half substitute in the 2-1 win against Bath City.

Doswell was impressed by his contribution.

'Alfie is straining at the leash to get back into the side,' he revealed. ‘He did ever so well in the last game as a substitute.

'He has been unfortunate this season with a knee injury followed in quick succession by three dead legs.

'He always works hard and made a big difference.

'So far this season there have been few occasions when we have had all three strikers fit to play together.

'Jonah Ayunga has taken the brunt of playing up front with Danny Kedwell working his way back to full fitness.

'Two or three players in our squad that need game time may get a chance.

'It won't be a weakened team, I don't have that flexibility.

'If we are beaten it will be because Cinderford performed better than us on the day.

'We have shown a good improvement at home in recent games.

'In essence, if you count the abandoned game against Slough we have won the last three in front of our own fans.'