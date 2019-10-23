Doswell welcomes return of ‘the feelgood factor’ as Hawks demolish youthful Pompey XI 7-0 in Hampshire Senior Cup

HAWKS boss Paul Doswell welcomed the return of ‘the feelgood factor’ to Westleigh Park after tonight’s 7-0 Hampshire Senior Cup romp over a youthful Portsmouth XI.

Hawks had lost their previous two home games, but were far too strong for their relatively inexperienced visitors.

‘The main thing to come out of this game is the return of the feelgood factor,' said Doswell, whose team are aiming to win the tournament for the third season running.

'That and coming through the game without picking up any more injuries.

'It was pretty comprehensive and we scored some very good goals.

'We stepped it up a gear in the second half and proved too strong.’

Hawks top scorer Jonah Ayunga grabbed a hat-trick and Doswell continued: ‘I am very pleased for Jonah.

'It gets him out of his little drought of four or five games without a goal and give him confidence going forward.

'Bradley Tarbuck scored a couple and I thought he was excellent all game.

'The width of Jonah and Bradley caused them all sorts of problems.

' It was important to get back to winning ways.

'Portsmouth fielded a young side, possibly too young to play against us.

'How it helps them and what they got out of the game I am not really sure.

'In fairness, though, the game meant very little to us and our main focus is against Concord in the league on Saturday.

'We were struggling with players and only had one substitute out there.

'What we want to do is take this feelgood factor into our next game.

'We need to start winning our home league games.

'If we can show the clinical finishing that we produced tonight then we will start putting games to bed.’

AFC Portchester romped to a 4-0 home win over two divisions lower Overton in the Russell Cotes Cup.

George Murage opened the scoring in the first minute, with sub Callum Chugg heading a second five minutes into the second half.

Another sub, Brodie Spencer, netted 13 minutes from time before Nathan Paxton wrapped up the scoring six minutes later.

Bush Hill took over top spot in the Hampshire Premier League top flight with a 5-0 win at Locks Heath.

Mark Barker followed up his two goals in last weekend’s 3-1 victory at Paulsgrove with another brace. That means he now has netted 11 times in nine appearances this term, following his 62 goals in 32 outings in 2018/19 for the Southampton-based club.

Perry Harding, Martyn Randall and Noel McCarthy also scored.

Reigning champions Bush are now above Infinity on goal difference, but have played a game more.