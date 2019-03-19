Each of the 49 clubs to compete in the Premier League - and how much £££ they've earned
49 clubs have competed in the Premier League since its inception in 1992/1993 - but how much £££ have they earned?
Courtesy of data provided by Football Finance expert Kieran Maguire (@PriceOfFootball), we take a look at the total income earned by each club since then to 2018 - ranked from lowest to highest. Click and scroll through the pages to discover where your clubs lies...
1. Swindon Town (49th)
Time spent in PL: One season 'Total income earned: 5m (GBP).