Here, we take a look at EVERY Football League clubs' record signing based on the information publicly provided to us - ranking them in order from lowest to highest. Please note, given the increased amount of undisclosed fees, each figure will be a rough estimation as it is difficult to judge whether they are completely accurate. All figures in (GBP). Think we've missed anyone? Then do let us know...

1. Forest Green Rovers - Adrian Randall (1999) - 92nd Reported transfer fee: 25,000. However, since achieving promotion to League One, Forest Green have been busy in the transfer market. Getty Buy a Photo

2. AFC Wimbledon - Byron Harrison (2012) - 91st Harrison moved to The Dons for a reported six-figure fee in excess of the 25,000 previously paid for Jon Main in 2007. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Newport County - Joe Day (2015) - 90th Reported transfer fee: 30,000 Getty Buy a Photo

4. Macclesfield - Danny Swailes (2005) - 89th Reported transfer fee: 40,000 Getty Buy a Photo

View more