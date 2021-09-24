Shelford (yellow/black) v Old Boys Athletic. Picture by Kevin Shipp

They stormed into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes with Easen and Mitch Woodhouse netting.

Easen’s second stretched the lead at half-time, and on the hour mark a long-range effort from Vaughnie McGee made it 4-0.

Easen completed his treble from the penalty spot and, after Freddie Penfold had bagged a consolation for Southsea, Tommy Tierney rounded off the scoring with a fine solo effort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shelford (yellow/black) v Old Boys Athletic. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Shelford Rovers collected a second successive win with a 4-2 success against Old Boys with Liam Bush, Jordan Guyan, Luke Madgwick and Kyle Ward on target. Aaron Freeman twice replied.

Rizgar Kiyak (2), Jamie Hayden, George Murage and Sam Ndlovu netted as Samba defeated Freehouse Reserves 5-3. Ryan Jenkins, Bradley Silvester and Steve Bowman replied.

AFC Bedhampton defeated Wicor Mill Royals 4-3 with goals from Kai Gateshill (2), James Murdock and Lucas Andrews. Ben Kerr, Karl Paterson and Ryan Woods replied.

A Bailey Steele double helped Wicor Mill defeat Purbrook 2-1 in Division 1, Josh Kennett replying.

Shelford (yellow/black) v Old Boys Athletic. Picture by Kevin Shipp

After the previous week’s 19-0 cup romp, Freehouse crashed 5-1 to North End Cosmos, Jack Davies replying.

Jordan Stevens collected a brace as Division 3 leaders Warren Wanderers extended their winning start to three matches. Tommy Stevens and Sam Stone also netted in a 4-1 win against The Falcon, Sam Funnell replying.

Thomas Wray hit a hat-trick as Fratton Trades defeated North End Lions 7-3. Tom Chandler (2), Dean Hewitt and Gabriel Mirza also scored with David Chester (2) and Nathan Cameron replying.

Scott Shearman (2), Brad Hartill and Oliver Hunt scored as AC Copnor won 4-2 against Jubilee, who twice replied through Bradley Hurt.

Shelford (yellow/black) v Old Boys Athletic. Picture by Kevin Shipp