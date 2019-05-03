Mike Carter and Ed Harris have announced they’ve left the Hawks.

The pair have announced on social media they won’t be returning to Westleigh Park next season for Paul Doswell’s first season of club.

Mike Carter.Picture: Keith Woodland

Harris and Carter were both key players under former boss Lee Bradbury.

The former moved to the Hawks in 2012 following his release from Dover Athletic, making more than 250 appearances for the club.

The defender was part of Bradbury’s side which won back-to-back promotions into the National League.

In a post on Instagram, Harris wrote: ‘Thank you and see you soon @havantwaterloovillefcofficial.

I would have never envisioned when I first signed for the club that I'd be staying for 7 years and make over 250 appearances.

‘It’s been an amazing journey and I'm leaving with some incredible memories and friends that will last a lifetime.

‘Winning back to back league titles and getting the club into the National League for the first time in it's history will always be the highlight.

‘The togetherness of the group over the past few years has been something special, I feel very lucky to have been part of that and will genuinely miss all the boys.

'A big thank you to all the staff and fans for your support down the years, you've been class and I wish you all the best in the future.

‘Finally to all the players I've shared the changing room with along the journey, it's been an absolute pleasure and you will always be considered as my football family.

‘Excited to see what the next challenge is.’

Carter, meanwhile, moved to Westleigh Park from Gosport Borough in January 2017.

The midfielder also played an important role in helping the Hawks into the fifth tier of English football for the first time in their history.

He wrote on Twitter: All good things come to an end I suppose ... loved every minute of the last two and a half years at Havant!

‘An unreal group that will remain friends for life back to back promotions into the Conference!

‘Thanks to all my team mates, staff and the fans have been amazing.

‘And i’l’ keep my phone on loud for a few weeks.’