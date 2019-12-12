Ellis Grant set to be handed another Moneyfields chance in goal at Larkhall Athletic

Have your say

Goalkeeper Ellis Grant is set to continue for Moneyfields as they head to Larkhall Athletic in the Southern League Division One South tomorrow (3pm).

The 20-year-old made his debut in the 3-1 home win against Evesham United after being brought in to replace the injured Jake Hallett.

Hallett has a suspected hernia and is set to have a scan at the end of the week.

And manager Dave Carter regards it as a good opportunity for the newcomer Grant.

‘With Jake picking up his injury, Ellis could get a run in the team,’ said Carter, who recently used US Portsmouth stopper Max Flintoff in a Hampshire Senior Cup tie at Winchester City..

‘Ellis was at Hythe & Dibden last season and has been at Gosport Borough.’

Ellis made 40 appearances for the Wessex Division One club last term and has featured six times for them this season.

‘At six foot, six inches, he has a big presence and will have the benefit of playing behind an experienced backline,’ explained Carter.

‘It is a chance for him to prove himself at Southern League level.’

One player who definitely has not got anything to prove is striker Steve Hutchings.

He notched a hat-trick in the win against Evesham and has been one of the most prolific goalscorers in the Wessex and Southern Leagues in recent years.

If he shows anywhere near the same form at Larkhall, Carter believes Moneyfields can come away with a fourth away league win of the campaign.

But Carter is frustrated that another of his main goalscorers, Ryan Pennery, remains sidelined by injury.

‘At the start of the season we were looking to Pennery and Hutchings as our main strike force,’ said Carter.

‘They have only featured twice together all season.

‘But we have brought Miles Everett in (from Horndean) and he gets better every game he plays.’

Carter is finally seeing a number of players returning and is able to field one of his strongest line-ups.

Experienced midfielder Lewis Fennemore is available and defender Brett Poate came through his last 90 minutes without any problems.

‘We are starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel,’ said Carter.

‘It will be heavy underfoot at Larkhall and they are a big physical side, like us.

‘If we are to give ourselves the best chance, we will need to dig in and be resilient.

‘It is important that we keep moving forward after a couple of good results.’