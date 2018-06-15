England ace’s delight at Royals cash boost

DANIELLE CARTER has revealed her pleasure at delivering a cash fillip to AFC Portchester.

The Lionesses star has helped the club land a £6,000 grant from the FA as part of the Grow The Game initiative. The funds will provide a boost to grassroots female football in Portchester.

And they have paved the way for the Royals to launch a new under-eight girls team.

England Women and Arsenal striker Carter said: ‘I would like to congratulate AFC Portchester on working with the Football Foundation and Hampshire FA to secure a Grow the Game grant.

‘Playing in an all-female team from a young age was key to my development, so I am delighted there will be more opportunities for women and girls in the area.

‘And wish AFC Portchester good luck during their debut season!’

Grow The Game is a programme funded by the FA and delivered by the Football Foundation. It awards grants to grassroots football clubs wishing to create new teams, especially among under-represented groups.

This year, £1,500 was made available for clubs looking to create new female and disability football teams to help towards the costs of FA coaching courses, FA league affiliation, referees’ fees, first aid, football kit and equipment.

Portchester under-eights coach Darren Lambe said: ‘This grant is a massive help to get our team up and running and provide the equipment the girls need for their weekly training sessions. Long-term it will also enable our coaches to take FA coaching qualifications.’