England draw Belgium in World Cup group

England have been drawn alongside Belgium, Tunisia and Panama in Group G of next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Gareth Southgate’s troops will play Roberto Martinez’s side – currently ranked the world’s fifth-best team – in Saransk on June 28.

The Three Lions start their Group G campaign with a clash against Tunisia, who were unbeaten in qualifying, in Volgograd on June 18.

England will then face Panama – competing in their maiden World Cup – in Nizhny Novgorod on June 24 before they meet Belgium four days later.