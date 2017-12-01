Search

England draw Belgium in World Cup group

Back row, left to right, England's Marcus Rashford, Kieran Trippier, Michael Keane, Jack Butland, Harry Maguire, John Stones and Jordan Henderson. Front row, left to right, England's Aaron Cresswell, Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Dele Alli before the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group F match at the LFF Stadium, Vilnius. PPP-170112-151650002
England have been drawn alongside Belgium, Tunisia and Panama in Group G of next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Gareth Southgate’s troops will play Roberto Martinez’s side – currently ranked the world’s fifth-best team – in Saransk on June 28.

The Three Lions start their Group G campaign with a clash against Tunisia, who were unbeaten in qualifying, in Volgograd on June 18.

England will then face Panama – competing in their maiden World Cup – in Nizhny Novgorod on June 24 before they meet Belgium four days later.