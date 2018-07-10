England finish fourth on European stage

England lost 6-3 to Switzerland as they finished fourth in the Women’s Euro Beach Soccer Cup.

The sand Lionesses were on a mission to defend their trophy won last year.

But they had a changed team with some new players who were making their big tournament debuts and it was a very tough competition. Defeat to Spain in the semi-finals saw their chance of retaining the trophy dashed.

Then they lost to Switzerland in the play-off for third place, while it was Russia who beat Spain and went on to lift the trophy.

England and Pompey beach soccer player Gemma Hillier said: We can look forward to an exciting future with lots of positives.’