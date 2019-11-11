England international back in goal for Infinity as they seek major cup upset

England international Tom Boyle will be back in goal for Infinity on Tuesday as they go in search of a major cup upset.

Boyle missed his side’s Hampshire Trophy win at AFC Petersfield at the weekend as he was making his AFC Totton debut.

Due to Totton’s three goalkeepers all being injured, Boyle - a regular in the England international deaf squad - dual signed for the Stags late last week and played in the 6-3 FA Trophy loss at Yate.

The Gloucestershire club play at the same level as Gosport Borough - four leagues higher than the Hampshire Premier League top flight that Southsea-raised Boyle regularly appears in.

‘I know (Totton boss) Louis Langdown well and he phoned me up last week and asked if I could help him out,’ explained Infinity boss Danny Thompson.

‘Tom’s a great keeper - he’s the best I’ve seen at our level, and like a lot of our lads he could easily play at a much higher level.

‘I spoke to Louis the day after and he said Tom couldn’t be faulted for any of the goals.’

Boyle is back between the posts in Tuesday’s Southampton Senior Cup trip to Winchester City.

The hosts currently have injury problems - they couldn’t field a reserve side at the weekend - so Infinity could well face many of the players who were on duty in the 2-0 Southern League win at Moneyfields.

Thompson is just hoping Infinity put up a better show than on their last outing against higher division opposition - a 5-0 Russell Cotes Cup caning at Horndean.

‘Whatever side we face at Winchester is going to be strong,’ he said. ‘But we’re looking forward to it.

‘We were poor at Horndean - as good as we were when we drew at Baffins, we were as poor against Horndean - but since our first game on August 6 that’s the only bad game we’ve had. I can take that.

‘Michael Birmingham put out a really strong side against us. I don’t think any of them were involved when Horndean went to Locks Heath last week.’

Fareham-based Infinity are without ex-Winchester striker Jamie White, as the 23-goal top scorer is on holiday.

‘That’s a kick in the teeth not having Jamie available,’ said Thompson. ‘It’s a real shame, but we have other people who can score goals - Danny Phillips, Wayne Boud, Luke Middleton.’

White netted five times in the 11-0 weekend win at AFC Petersfield where, amazingly, all the goals came in the second 45 minutes.