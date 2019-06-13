England Lionesses inspire Portsmouth girls with winning start to World Cup

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 opened in France on Friday, June 7 with a convincing win by the host nation, as they beat the Korean Republic 4-0.

The group D fixtures kicked off on June 9 with a win by the England Lionesses 2-1 against Scotland.

NICE, FRANCE - JUNE 09: Georgia Stanway of England controls the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group D match between England and Scotland at Stade de Nice on June 09, 2019 in Nice, France. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Women’s World Cup competition has been the inspiration and backdrop to a week of girls only football events hosted and arranged by Pompey in the Community.

There have been Lionesses focused lessons and training sessions led by Pompey in the Community’s Premier League Women and Girls Coordinator, Taylor Monk.

The Pompey coaches have visited Portchester Community School, Purbrook Juniors, Wallisdean Juniors, Craneswater Juniors, Castle Primary School, Henry Cort, St Jude’s CofE Primary and Meon Juniors during the school day to deliver girls only sessions, to encourage more girls to play the beautiful game.

There have also been three free drop-in sessions at Front Lawn in Havant, Warblington School in Havant and PlayFootball (ROKO), Portsmouth during the week to offer girls aged between 5 and 14 the opportunity to come and play football, regardless of their ability.

Portchester Community School

Unfortunately the girls only football festival at Castle Primary in Portchester, had to be postponed due to the awful weather and a water logged pitch.

But it is hoped to bring together the girls afterschool clubs from local schools linking in with the highly successful Premier League Primary Stars project, which is also delivered by Pompey in the Community, before the final of the Women’s World Cup.

As well as the extra sessions that have been on offer this week, the usual after-school clubs, PitC girls development squad technical training sessions and also a friendly game for the under-12ss against Saints Foundation International Department have also taken place.

All the sessions have been well attended and received by all the girls who have taken part.

Taylor Monk said: ‘It has been a very busy week for us, but well worth it! We’ve engaged with over 500 girls in the local area and have really put girls football on the map this week.

‘With growing audiences watching women’s football over the next month during the Women’s World Cup, I’m hoping even more girls will be interested and taking part in playing football.’

England’s Lionesses face Argentina on June 14 and Japan on June 19 to complete their group games.

The Women’s World Cup Final is on July 7.

If you are interested in girls football and would like to find out more, contact Taylor Monk, at Pompey in the Community on 02392 728899 (option 1) or email him: taylor.monk@pompeyitc.org.uk