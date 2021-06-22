From left, Sam Sharp, Jake Binding, Ethan Mortimer and Jessica Watt. Fans watch England v Czech Reublic in England's third Group D game of Euro 2021, in The Star & Garter pub, Copnor, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220621-20)

In the Star and Garter on Copnor Road, pubgoers gathered to watch the Three Lions take on the Czech team as the match kicked off at 8pm.

Flags adorned the bar as relaxed fans tucked into plates of food and speculated on the game over pints.

England had already qualified for the last 16 of the tournament but went on to top Group D with a win.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Phillips, left, and Wayne Freeman. Fans watch England v Czech Reublic in England's third Group D game of Euro 2021, in The Star & Garter pub, Copnor, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 220621-18)

Prior to kick off, several viewers said they were hoping for a draw to secure an easier path ahead for their team.

Wayne Freeman said: 'We don't want to win, we want to come second so we can avoid the big teams - France, Portugal, Germany. We'd rather draw.'

Friend Andy Phillips agreed, saying: 'I'd rather come second, and I think a lot of people, which might be why the pub isn't so busy.'

SEE ALSO: 12 best photos from Portsmouth pubs as fans cheered England on against Czech Republic

Also in agreement was Darren Ford, who was out for dinner with his fiancée Sarah Crispin, and her father Richard and brother Michael.

Darren said he wanted to see a draw, while future father in law said: 'As long as they play with more spark than they did against Scotland!'

Michael added: 'I'm not holding my breath.'

Father and son Pete and Zach Hayden watched the game together.

Shortly before the match started, Pete said: 'The amount of heartbreak and embarrassment over the years, I don't know why we're not used to it.'

Zach, who lives in Baffins, said: 'I'm just hoping we win.'

Cheers and shouts broke out as Raheem Sterling scored at the 12 minute mark, and then again when Jordan Henderson hit the ball into the back of the net in the second half - shortly followed by cries of 'you are joking' when the goal was declared offside.

After the final whistle, James Smith said: 'It could have been better, but with England you often feel like we could have done better.

'We've got such a good team but they haven't had a proper go yet.

'I think we've got a lot of people waiting for the quarter finals.'

Friend Sam Beckett said: 'There does seem to be something holding them back.

'It's really strange, like they're not pushing themselves.'

Tyler Braddock added: 'It's quite reserved, like there's more to come.'

Nick Martin, a builder, said: 'I would have preferred a draw - I just hope it's not Germany that we come up against, the Germans seem to play a lot better against us.'

Chris Groves, the husband of the pub’s landlady, said: 'We're through! We'll see the rest of the journey.

'I think we want to avoid France - I'd rather bet on Germany.'

It was a quiet evening at the pub following the excitement of the England v Scotland match on Friday.

Chris added: 'It was buzzing here last week, full to capacity. Every table was booked.

'Welsh games have been popular here too - it's nice that the focus isn't just on England.'

Ethan Mortimer, a local, said: 'We won and I'm happy with that.

'Saka really changed the game.

'Hopefully we'll play Hungary, I'll take Germany as well. We could beat them - but France would be the toughest game ever.'

​A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron