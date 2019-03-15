Every Portsmouth manager ranked by their win percentage
As Portsmouth chase promotion to the Championship we take a look at how Kenny Jackett's’s win percentage compares to his predecssors.
Not every person who has taken charge of a Portsmouth game has been included - the cut off is 10 games. Click through the gallery to see where Jackett ranks.
1. Tony Adams, 33rd (2008-2009)
Win percentage: 18.18 Games managed: 22
2. Alain Perrin, 32nd (2005)
Win percentage: 19.05 Games managed: 21
3. John Gregory, 30\= (1989-1990)
Win percentage: 20 Games managed: 50
4. Richie Barker, 30\= (2013-2014)
Win percentage: 20 Games managed: 20
