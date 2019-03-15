Where does Pompey's current manager rank when compared to the club's legendary managers?

Every Portsmouth manager ranked by their win percentage

As Portsmouth chase promotion to the Championship we take a look at how Kenny Jackett's’s win percentage compares to his predecssors.

Not every person who has taken charge of a Portsmouth game has been included - the cut off is 10 games. Click through the gallery to see where Jackett ranks.

Win percentage: 18.18 Games managed: 22

1. Tony Adams, 33rd (2008-2009)

Win percentage: 18.18 Games managed: 22
Win percentage: 19.05 Games managed: 21

2. Alain Perrin, 32nd (2005)

Win percentage: 19.05 Games managed: 21
Win percentage: 20 Games managed: 50

3. John Gregory, 30\= (1989-1990)

Win percentage: 20 Games managed: 50
Win percentage: 20 Games managed: 20

4. Richie Barker, 30\= (2013-2014)

Win percentage: 20 Games managed: 20
