Every Premier League and Football League club's 2018/19 average attendance

Every Premier League and Football League club's average 2018/19 attendance - ranked in order

Where does each club rank based on last season's average attendance when you combine the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two into one table?

We take a look at EVERY Premier League and Football League club's average attendance from the 2018/19 season - ranking them in order from lowest to highest – to give us a rough idea of the numbers team will be playing infront of in the upcoming campaign Click and scroll through the pages...

Average attendance: 2,033

1. Morecambe (92nd)

Average attendance: 2,033
Average attendance: 2,290

2. Crawley Town (91st)

Average attendance: 2,290
Average attendance: 2,389

3. Macclesfield Town (90th)

Average attendance: 2,389
Average attendance: 2,489

4. Salford City (89th)

Average attendance: 2,489
