Every Premier League and Football League club's average 2018/19 attendance - ranked in order

We take a look at EVERY Premier League and Football League club's average attendance from the 2018/19 season - ranking them in order from lowest to highest – to give us a rough idea of the numbers team will be playing infront of in the upcoming campaign Click and scroll through the pages...

1. Morecambe (92nd) Average attendance: 2,033 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

2. Crawley Town (91st) Average attendance: 2,290 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

3. Macclesfield Town (90th) Average attendance: 2,389 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

4. Salford City (89th) Average attendance: 2,489 Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo

View more