Jonah Ayunga continued his hot streak with another double in the Hawks’ 2-0 pre-season win against Sutton United at Westleigh Park.

The striker took his summer tally to six goals in four games as the hosts again impressed against the National League side.

Assistant-manager Ian Baird is pleased with the way the Hawks’ new-look squad is moving forward ahead of their National League South curtain-raiser against Welling United on August 3.

He said: ‘I am very impressed and pleased with the overall performance.

‘Throughout the game we looked organised, fit and though we had plenty of legs in the side mixed with experience.

‘It is a really pleasing result against a National League side we know really well.

‘For a pre-season friendly there was a bit in it for both teams who wanted to do well.

‘Along with the Portsmouth and Bognor games, all things at the moment seem to be going well.

‘We are building towards the start of the season.

‘I am really pleased especially with our energy and organisation.

‘Everybody seems to be knowing what they're doing and again it was good to come through without picking up anymore injuries.'

With manager Paul Doswell still away, Baird fielded the same starting line-up that had faced Pompey, with Alfie Rutherford and Danny Kedwell still ruled out by injury.

The Hawks enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the opening 45 minutes and took a deserved lead four minutes before half-time.

Benny Read burst down the right flank and from his cross Ayunga hammered the ball into the net from six yards following a goalmouth scramble.

Sutton improved after the break and were given a golden chance to equalise when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Simon Walton.

Hawks goalkeeper Ross Worner, however, dived to his right to keep out Omar Bugiel's spot-kick.

Ayunga sealed the win 12 minutes from the end.

This time Andy Drury provided the cross for Ayunga to convert from close range against his former club.

The Hawks complete their pre-season programme against another National League side in Eastleigh when they visit Westleigh Park on Saturday (3pm).