Former Pompey scholar Jack Chandler will be handed his Baffins Milton Rovers debut at Fleet Town this weekend.

The one-time Priory School pupil signed a two-year apprenticeship deal at Fratton Park in the summer of 2016 but was released by the club earlier this year.

Chandler has made 12 appearances for US Portsmouth this season and has now been offered the chance to impress in the Wessex League Premier Division.

Baffins have not been in home league action ince October 26 and are on their travels again this weekend.

‘The players are all chomping at the bit to get out on the pitch again after a couple of weeks training,’ said Baffins boss Steve Leigh, whose team’s home match against Portchester last weekend fell foul of an unfit pitch.

‘Fleet beat us 3-0 at their place earlier in the season in the FA Cup.

‘They know how to play their slope and have some dangerous players.

‘We know that we will need to be hungry and be at it to get a result.’

n Fareham make the long journey to Shaftesbury looking to continue their climb up the league.

A home win against Horndean on Tueday propelled them five places up to seventh - leaving just three points behind second-placed Hamble Club with a game in hand

Another win could take them into the top three this weekend.

‘It is important that we keep things going by getting another three points,’ said Reds boss Pete Stiles.

‘We have put a couple of good wins together and got ourselves into a good position.

‘Now we must aim to build on it.’

Stiles has a few players missing with Jack Breed, Ethan Jones and Tom Settle all injured, while Dan Clasby is unavailable

Shaftesbury have lost their last three league games - and six of their last eight.

The only teams they have beaten in that period are the bottom two, Solent University and Amesbury.