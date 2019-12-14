Ex-Portsmouth striker helps Bognor hit seven ... AFC Portchester and Fareham also win

Bognor coasted to a 7-2 home win over Cray in the Isthmian premier division.

The Rocks led 3-0 at half-time with goals by Ashton Leigh, ex-Pompey forward Dan Smith and an own goal.

In the second half further goals from Doug Tuck (2), Tommy Leigh and a second for Smith completed the rout. Smith has now scored 16 league goals for Jack Pearce and Robbie Blake's team this term.

In the Wessex Premier AFC Portchester returned from Shaftesbury with a 1-0 win under their belt. Owen Fee decided the issue with a fantastic 59th minute finish.

Horndean scrapped to a 1-1 draw against Lymington Town in the New Forest.

A powerful first half performance helped Fareham Town to a 3-0 win against Hamworthy United at Cams Alders.

In Division One Petersfield Town had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Laverstock & Ford at Love Lane. Jordan Neal gave the Rams a 63rd minute lead but the visitors levelled from the penalty spot.