Experience tells as Post Office hold nerve in Portsmouth Winter Snooker League

Post Office held their nerve to beat Craneswater R in Division 2 of the Portsmouth Winter Snooker League.

Experience played a major part as Matt Paffett and skipper Jamie Farrow contributed to a 7-5 result to overtake the Southsea outfit at North End.

Martin Richardson kept it close in a ding-dong battle .

The game between Craneswater Q and Waterloovlle Xcels was also on a knife-edge throughout.

Wayne Laxton gave the former Copnor side the lead and an away win was on the cards at 1-3. However, it soon changed as Iain Russell and the consistent Tony Lee turned it around to 7-5 .

Copnor E held on for a draw at North End Bowls.

Richard Jones opened the home account, beating Adam Osbourne, then Stacey Wearn hit back against late replacement Tony Allen.

Mike Dorey beat John Oldfield with his normal double for the bowlers, but it was level again when Phil Ledington won the last two frames.

Waterlooville C enjoyed a great start against their D team clubmates at Aston Road.

The Ds trailed 4-0 to Dave Pink and Gary Wilton doubles and, though Steve Wilson pulled a couple back, the Cs won 7-5.

Top flight leaders Waterlooville A were without a fixture, allowing serial champions Craneswater to take over pole position.

They were less than convincing, though, in a 7-5 win at Bellair A.

The outcome was decided by captain Andy Boulton, who compiled a 47 break in beating a rusty Andy Peat.

Paul Jagger was the pick of the Havant crew, taking a frame off Mike Talmondt with a handy visit of 31.

Emsworth A romped to a 10-2 success at Copnor D.

The hosts started well, with Dave Glover and Wayne Rendle showcasing their talents, before Chris Hardyman's gang ran riot.

Nick Fegan hit breaks of 53 and 31 to add to a double from Greg Harding.

Worse was to come for the city team as Shaun Toms and Bobby Terry collected a brace apiece.

Copnor A&E suffered an 8-4 loss at Cowplain Z.

Steve Hughes and Dave Rees notched early doubles to put the hosts ahead.

Scott Compton pulled a couple back - compiling a 36 break in the process - but the ageless Frank Baxter struck again with a great double against Mark Tillison.

Ian Carter, Ade Binding and Simon Petrie formed a match-winning trio to see Craneswater Z on their way to a 9-3 success over five-man Portchester X.

Neil Turp (31 break) kept the score down but the Castlemen did not bother to take advantage of the five-man rule which allows one cueist to play twice.

Emsworth B are bossing Division 3 with four wins and a draw.

Alexandra Bowls gave them a good run before Paul Merrett and Matt Beardsworth took the score to 8-4 .

Waterlooville B were joint leaders going into their home match with Broadoak, expecting easy pickings - but the Stationsiders thrashed them 10-2.

Simon Cornwall and Mike Harmer won the first four racks before Lance Cormwall and Mark Restall added the final touch to complete the shock.

Will Garrett and James Curtis helped Cowplain to a 7-5 win against the Misfits, despite a good opening by Dave Levy.

Shaun Croxford rattled off a break of 41 and won four as the Butler Boys sent Gas packing 9-3, Singe Selvester lending a hand in the final stages .

Nick Hutton won the last two frames for Craneswater Dandy after Bill Parsons and Steve Scott had set up a 7-5 win for Leigh Park.