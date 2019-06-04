Have your say

Paul Doswell has added extra experience to the Hawks midfield by signing 34-year-old Nicky Bailey who has been tipped to do the Brian Stock role at the club.

The new arrival spent the past three seasons playing under Doswell at Sutton United.

Manager Paul Doswell has signed Nicky Bailey for the Hawks. Picture: Habibur Rahman

For the Hawks manager he was an addition that made perfect sense after he was released by the Gander Green Lane club.

Doswell said: ‘Nicky will play a similar role to that played by Brian Stock in the previous few seasons.

‘He possesses a computer-like brain which helps him play miles above this level.

‘Though he is basically a holding midfield player he can also play at left and right back.

‘His versatility will be important because we will be operating with a small squad of around 15 to 18 players.

‘With his experience he will be able to sit in midfield.

‘We know each other well and what I like about him is that he has no ego.

‘You wouldn’t think he was once a £2 million player.

‘As soon as he was released I got in touch with him and the only question was whether he wanted the extra travelling.

‘Based in London, Sutton was very convenient.

‘I was delighted when he came back to me and said that he liked the idea of coming to us.

‘He wants to keep playing and that is good news.

‘I am looking to build a squad that will contain a good mix of youth and experience.’

Bailey first made his mark at Barnet between 2004 to 2007 when he made 125 appearances in the Conference and Football League.

After a spell at Southend United he moved to Charlton Athletic helping them reach the League One play-off semi-finals.

In July 2010 Middlesborough paid £1.4 million to lure him away from The Valley and Bailey made 111 Championship appearances for the Teeside club.

After a two-year spell at Millwall which was beset with injury problems he re-signed for Sutton United in 2016.

He featured in their famous FA Cup run which saw the non-league side knock out Leeds United before losing to Arsenal.