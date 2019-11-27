Extra time goal kills off Gosport’s brave FA Trophy fightback against Bath City

An extra time goal killed off Gosport Borough's brave fightback in their 3-2 FA Trophy defeat against Bath City at Privett Park.

Borough looked dead and buried when they trailed 2-0 at half-time to their National League South visitors.

Goals from Rory Williams and Chris Flood forced the tie into extra-time - as did a late penalty save from home keeper Pat O’Flaherty.

But Bath substitute Ryan Brunt - who had failed from 12 yards - broke Borough's hearts with a fine strike in the second period of added time.

Lee Molyneaux’s men had drawn 0-0 at higher division Bath in a third qualifying round tie at the weekend.

But with a home tie against lower league Sholing or Paulton awaiting the winners, Gosport fell 2-0 down in the opening 45 minutes.

After Sam Argent livened things up with a long-range effort that dipped just over the bar, Bath took a 27th minute lead out of the blue.

The home defence were undone by a simple through ball and Tom Smith raced through and easily beat O'Flaherty.

Three minutes later Borough found themselves in deeper trouble.

O'Flaherty managed to block two efforts with his feet but Andy Watkins was left with a simple tap in at the back post.

Borough hauled themselves back into the tie on 59 minutes.

A foul on Argent resulted in a free-kick just outside the area and Rory Williams superbly curled his free-kick over the wall and beyond the diving Ryan Clarke.

Six minutes later, Chris Flood levelled with a terrific strike.

The striker held off two defenders before crashing his shot across Clarke and into the net off the inside of the far post.

In a dramatic finale, Sam Roberts hauled down Brunt to concede a penalty, but O'Flaherty pulled off a superb save to keep out Brunt's firmly struck spot-kick.

Gosport: O'Flaherty, Williams, Carter, Woodford, Roberts, Robinson, Argent, Kennedy, Huggins, John, Flood. Subs: Lea, Lewis, Paterson, Barker, Walker-Harris, Molyneaux.

Got a sports story for The News? Contact Simon Carter on 02392 622141.