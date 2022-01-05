FA Cup 2022: What teams are in the third round, when will they play, how to watch on TV and when is the final of the FA Cup?
THE third round of the FA Cup will take place this weekend.
This round is important for lower clubs in England’s football pyramid as they will get the opportunity to play against Premier League and Championship teams who are now in the draw.
Last year, Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final as Youri Tielemans performed a world-class finish to a reduced crowd as fans re-entered stadiums following lockdown restrictions.
Here is everything you need to know about this season's FA Cup:
When is the FA Cup third round?
The fixtures will take place from January 7 to January 10, with at least one match typically chosen for TV coverage on both Friday and Monday.
What teams are in the third round?
All games for the third round of the FA Cup are to be played this weekend, with a select amount of matches available on TV.
The full fixtures list is as follows:
Swindon Town vs Manchester City
Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough
Coventry City vs Derby County
Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
Hartlepool United vs Blackpool
Bristol City vs Fulham
Boreham Wood vs AFC Wimbledon
West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading
Leicester City vs Watford
Port Vale vs Brentford
Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers
Newcastle United vs Cambridge United
Barnsley vs Barrow AFC
Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers
Queens Park Rangers vs Rotherham United
Swansea City vs Southampton
Chelsea vs Chesterfield
Hull City vs Everton
Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle
Yeovil Town vs AFC Bournemouth
Luton Town vs Harrogate Town
Stoke City vs Leyton Orient
Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town
Cardiff City vs Preston North End
Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United
West Ham United vs Leeds United AFC
Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
How to watch
The FA cup will be free to watch in the UK this season.
ITV signed a four-year deal to share TV coverage with the BBC in 2019, making FA Cup matches free-to-air from the 2021-22 season.
FA Cup third round fixtures on TV
The following matches will be available on live TV but are subject to change:
Friday, January 7- Swindon vs Manchester City, ITV (8pm)
Saturday, January 8- Millwall vs Crystal Palace, ITV (12.45pm)
Saturday, January 8, Hull vs Everton, BBC One (5.30pm)
Sunday, January 9- West Ham vs Leeds, ITV (2.15pm)
Sunday, January 9- Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, ITV (5.30pm)
Monday, January 10- Manchester United vs Aston Villa (7.55pm)
When is the FA Cup 2022 final?
The FA Cup 2022 final will take place on Saturday, May 14.