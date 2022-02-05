Surprise packages Kidderminster, Hartlepool United and Boreham Wood are still in the competition after pulling off big upsets in the third round.

Last year, Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final as Youri Tielemans performed a world-class finish to a reduced crowd as fans re-entered stadiums following lockdown restrictions.

The third round of the FA Cup will take place this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about this season's FA Cup:

When is the FA Cup fourth round?

The fixtures will take place from February 4 to February 6.

Are any of the games on terrestrial TV?

All of the TV coverage of the FA Cup third round can be found on BBC and ITV this weekend.

Does Sky Sports, BT and Amazon have any of the games?

BT used to have coverage of the FA Cup but lost the rights – and it is now only on BBC and ITV.

Sky Sports and Amazon don’t have any matches either.

Which games are televised?

The following matches are on TV this weekend:

Friday- Manchester United v Middlesbrough FC at 8pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub.

Saturday - Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United at 12.30pm on BBC 1

- Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle at 12.30pm on BBC iPlayer and red button

- Cambridge United v Luton Town at 5.30pm on BBC iPlayer and red button

- Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion at 8pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub.

Sunday - Liverpool v Cardiff City at 12pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub

- Nottingham Forest v Leicester City at 4pm on BBC 1 and BBC iPlayer.

- AFC Bournemouth v Boreham Wood at 6.30pm on ITV4

Are the matches available for streaming?

All of the games will be also available on ITV Hub or BBC iPlayer, depending on the broadcaster for the matches.

When is the FA Cup 2022 final?

The FA Cup 2022 final will take place on Saturday, May 14.

