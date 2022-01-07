FA Cup on TV: Which third round games are on BBC and ITV? Do Sky Sports, BT and Amazon have matches? What time does Swindon vs Man City kick-off
THE third round of the FA Cup will take place this weekend.
This round is important for lower clubs in England’s football pyramid as they will get the opportunity to play against Premier League and Championship teams who are now in the draw.
Last year, Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final as Youri Tielemans performed a world-class finish to a reduced crowd as fans re-entered stadiums following lockdown restrictions.
Read More
Here is everything you need to know about this season's FA Cup:
When is the FA Cup third round?
The fixtures will take place from January 7 to January 10, with at least one match typically chosen for TV coverage on both Friday and Monday.
Are any of the games on terrestrial TV?
All of the TV coverage of the FA Cup third round can be found on BBC and ITV this weekend.
Does Sky Sports, BT and Amazon have any of the games?
BT used to have coverage of the FA Cup but lost the rights – and it is now only on BBC and ITV.
Sky Sports and Amazon don’t have any matches either.
Which games are televised?
The following matches are on TV this weekend:
Friday- Swindon Town v Manchester City at 8pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub.
Saturday - Millwall v Crystal Palace at 12.45pm on ITV1- Hull City v Everton at 5.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Sunday - West Ham United v Leeds United at 2.15pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub- Nottingham Forest v Arsenal at 5.15pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub
Monday- Manchester United v Aston Villa at 7.55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer
Are the matches available for streaming?
All of the games will be also available on ITV Hub or BBC iPlayer, depending on the broadcaster for the matches.
What teams are in the third round?
All games for the third round of the FA Cup are to be played this weekend, here is the full list.
The full fixtures list is as follows:
Swindon Town vs Manchester City
Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough
Coventry City vs Derby County
Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
Hartlepool United vs Blackpool
Bristol City vs Fulham
Boreham Wood vs AFC Wimbledon
West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading
Leicester City vs Watford
Port Vale vs Brentford
Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers
Newcastle United vs Cambridge United
Barnsley vs Barrow AFC
Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers
Queens Park Rangers vs Rotherham United
Swansea City vs Southampton
Chelsea vs Chesterfield
Hull City vs Everton
Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle
Yeovil Town vs AFC Bournemouth
Luton Town vs Harrogate Town
Stoke City vs Leyton Orient
Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town
Cardiff City vs Preston North End
Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United
West Ham United vs Leeds United AFC
Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
For dates and times of fixtures, please see here.
When is the FA Cup 2022 final?
The FA Cup 2022 final will take place on Saturday, May 14.