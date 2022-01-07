This round is important for lower clubs in England’s football pyramid as they will get the opportunity to play against Premier League and Championship teams who are now in the draw.

Last year, Leicester beat Chelsea 1-0 in the FA Cup final as Youri Tielemans performed a world-class finish to a reduced crowd as fans re-entered stadiums following lockdown restrictions.

The third round of the FA Cup will take place this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know about this season's FA Cup:

When is the FA Cup third round?

The fixtures will take place from January 7 to January 10, with at least one match typically chosen for TV coverage on both Friday and Monday.

Are any of the games on terrestrial TV?

All of the TV coverage of the FA Cup third round can be found on BBC and ITV this weekend.

Does Sky Sports, BT and Amazon have any of the games?

BT used to have coverage of the FA Cup but lost the rights – and it is now only on BBC and ITV.

Sky Sports and Amazon don’t have any matches either.

Which games are televised?

The following matches are on TV this weekend:

Friday- Swindon Town v Manchester City at 8pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub.

Saturday - Millwall v Crystal Palace at 12.45pm on ITV1- Hull City v Everton at 5.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Sunday - West Ham United v Leeds United at 2.15pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub- Nottingham Forest v Arsenal at 5.15pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub

Monday- Manchester United v Aston Villa at 7.55pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Are the matches available for streaming?

All of the games will be also available on ITV Hub or BBC iPlayer, depending on the broadcaster for the matches.

What teams are in the third round?

All games for the third round of the FA Cup are to be played this weekend, here is the full list.

The full fixtures list is as follows:

Swindon Town vs Manchester City

Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough

Coventry City vs Derby County

Burnley vs Huddersfield Town

Hartlepool United vs Blackpool

Bristol City vs Fulham

Boreham Wood vs AFC Wimbledon

West Bromwich Albion vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading

Leicester City vs Watford

Port Vale vs Brentford

Wigan Athletic vs Blackburn Rovers

Newcastle United vs Cambridge United

Barnsley vs Barrow AFC

Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers

Queens Park Rangers vs Rotherham United

Swansea City vs Southampton

Chelsea vs Chesterfield

Hull City vs Everton

Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle

Yeovil Town vs AFC Bournemouth

Luton Town vs Harrogate Town

Stoke City vs Leyton Orient

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff City vs Preston North End

Tottenham Hotspur vs Morecambe

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Sheffield United

West Ham United vs Leeds United AFC

Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

For dates and times of fixtures, please see here.

When is the FA Cup 2022 final?

The FA Cup 2022 final will take place on Saturday, May 14.

