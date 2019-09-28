Have your say

THE Hawks came from behind to complete an impressive 4-1 win against National League South leaders Wealdstone at The Vale.

Ross Lafayette gave the hosts an early lead but the visitors hit back to lead at the break with goals from Jonah Ayunga and Andy Drury.

Second-half efforts from substitute Alfie Rutherford and Danny Kedwell, from the penalty spot, confirmed the win in an entertaining affair.

The visitors made two changes to their starting line-up, with Kedwell and Roarie Deacon coming in.

Pompey loanee defender Matt Casey was given his league debut after making a first appearance in the FA Cup last weekend.

Early Wealdstone dominance saw a Lafayette shot on the turn deflected for a corner.

And the pressure told on 11 minutes when the Hawks fell behind.

Danny Green delivered the cross and Lafayette guided his header into the corner of the net.

The visitors were gifted an equaliser five minutes later, though.

Home keeper Aston Oxborough allowed Ayunga to close him down and his clearance rebounded off the striker and back into the net.

It was an end-to-end affair with both teams looking dangerous.

Almost immediately Hawks keeper Ross Worner made a great save to deny Lafayette.

On 21 minutes Deacon limped off to be replaced by Rutherford.

The visitors went close when a Nicky Bailey corner bounced off the crossbar.

But on 34 minutes Drury stunned the home side by putting the Hawks in front.

Ayunga's effort was saved but Drury slotted home the loose ball.

Two minutes after the restart Rutherford extended the visitors’ lead after beating the offside trap.

The Hawks continued to look dangerous going forward and Ayunga headed narrowly wide.

Lafayette blazed over at the back post as the hosts looked to get back into it.

But Kedwell added a Hawks fourth from the penalty spot on 68 minutes after Rutherford was brought down.