Fareham aiming for Wessex League double over Baffins Milton Rovers

Pete Stiles is willing the weather to relent so that Fareham Town can attempt to complete a Wessex Premier Division double over Baffins Milton Rovers at Cams Alders (3pm).

The appalling wet weather has disrupted both clubs in recent weeks, causing a series of postponements.

Baffins have been hardest hit - having not played a home league game since the end of October and having only played one Wessex game since November 23.

Stiles is hoping for a repeat of his men’s early August win at Baffins when Curt Robbins bagged a double.

‘We beat them 3-2 at their place in one of the first games of the season,' he recalled.

'To be honest we scored in the final minute to nick a game that could have gone either way.

'They will be all out for revenge.

'Games against Baffins are always tough and hopefully our players won't have had too much Christmas pudding.

'We are pleased with progress so far this season and must look to build on it.'

The home side are without Gary Moody and Simon Woods who are unavailable.

Visitng manager Steve Leigh is equally desperate to see the game played.

'We have almost forgotten what a game of football is like,' said Leigh.

'It seems ages since we have played.

'We have only played once in the last month.

'You can do all the training you like but without games you soon lose match sharpness.’

Tenth-placed Baffins have only played 16 league matches and have games in hand on all the teams above them apart from Christchurch.

They are further ahead with their league fixtures than they were this time last season, though. By the end of December 2018 they had played only 15 league games - an extended run in the FA Vase the main reason for the backlog rather than bad weather.

'The games will soon be coming thick and fast and if we can win our games in hand then we can push back up towards the top five,’ Leigh added.

'We have to make sure that we are properly prepared when the time comes.

'Fareham are a strong outfit and I regard them as a top five side.'

Baffins are without suspended trio Callum Dart, Tyler Moret and Josh Dean, while

George Burgess is ruled out by injury.

Dart struck a hat-trick when Baffins won 5-2 in their first ever Wessex visit to Cams Alders in 2017/18. Last season’s corresponding game was drawn 1-1.