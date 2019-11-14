Fareham aiming to make the most of their games in hand and leap into Wessex top three

Fareham Town manager Pete Stiles is targeting three points against Tadley Caleva at Cams Alders (3pm).

The 12th-placed Reds have several games in hand on the teams above and are keen to make the most of them.

'If we won all our games in hand we can get as high as the top three,' said Stiles.

'We have still only played ten league games.

'The problem is with games being off some of my players have not had a lot of football recently.

'What we don't want is for our backlog of fixtures to get any bigger.’

No team in the top flight have played fewer Wessex games than Fareham so far, while another cup tie has to be factored in following the abandonment of Wednesday’s Russell Cotes Cup tie at AFC Portchester.

With the scores level at 1-1, the referee called a half-time halt at The Crest Finance Stadium due to a waterlogged pitch.

'We have to make sure that we address this game in the right way,’ Stiles continued.

'In the past we have struggled in games where we have been expected to win.

'Three points will enable us to keep up our momentum and climb higher up the league.

'The aim is to get as high as we can.'

Stiles is hoping to have a full strength squad to choose from as Fareham again attempt to record a sixth successive win in all competitions. If they get it, they will then bid for a magnificent seventh in the El Creekio league derby at home to Portchester next Tuesday.