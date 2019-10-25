Fareham bid to end leaders Alresford’s 100 per cent away Wessex League run

Fareham Town face a tough challenge against Wessex League leaders Alresford Town at Cams Alders (3pm).

The visitors are five points clear at the top of the Premier Division, having won nine of their 10 matches so far.

But Reds Pete Stiles feels his team are ready for the test.

'It will be tough but we are starting to come into a bit of form,' he declared.

'When we have everyone on song we are a good team and capable of upsetting a few others.'

Striker Simon Woods is unavailable as Fareham aim to end Alresford’s 100 per cent away league run - four wins out of four.

Former Gosport Borough player-boss Craig McAllister will lead the Alresford line, while other goal threats will come from 12-goal Craig Harding - the leading scorer in the Premier Division - and eight-goal Duarte Martins.

Alresford can also call on Mike Gosney, the winger who helped Gosport reach the 2014 FA Trophy final. He was recently signed from Lymington and has netted four times in six games.

Alresford are bidding for their first ever Wessex title - the best they have previously managed is runners-up in both 2012/13 and 2013/14.

Second-placed AFC Portchester host Fleet Town (3pm) and hope to celebrate the opening of their new boardroom with a win.

'We have shown a lot of fight and character in recent games,' said Royals boss Mick Catlin, whose men have taken 16 out of the last 18 points.

'When things have gone against us we have responded well and not felt sorry for ourselves.'