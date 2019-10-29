Fareham bidding to end dismal run of El Creekio derby results

FAREHAM are tonight aiming to end a dismal run of El Creekio derby results.

Of the last 12 Wessex Premier League matches against AFC Portchester, the Reds have triumphed just once.

That was at the Crest Finance Stadium three days before Christmas 2017, when a Scott Hamilton goal gave Fareham victory.

Fareham last completed the double over the Royals was in 2012/13 - the last season they finished above Portchester in the Wessex League.

In February 2013. Bryn McKie scored twice as Fareham romped to a 5-2 win at The Crest Finance Stadium. Two months later, sub Dougie Rowe’s brace helped the Reds to a 3-1 Cams Alders success.

Since then, the Royals have held the upper hand.

2013/14: Portchester won 3-2 at home and drew 1-1 at Cams Alders.

The Royals also won the Russell Cotes Cup final between the two teams 2-0 with goals from Joe Bye and Louie Castles. The final was married by three red cards handed out to Portchester pair Joe Noakes and Bye and Robbie Pitman from Fareham.

2014/15: Craig Hardy (3), James Musselwhite and Joe Bye gave the Royals a 5-0 home win, while Luke Sweeney and Nic Littleton struck in a 2-1 away victory at Fareham.

2015/16: Geoff Dunn and Jason Parish netted as the Royals again won 2-1 at Cams Alders, while the return game finished goalless. There was Fareham success in a Wessex League Cup tie, though, with Bradey Norton (2) and Jake Gale scoring in a 3-2 win at Portchester.

2016/17: Another Royals double, with Steve Ramsey and Andy Todd scoring in a 2-0 success at Fareham and Alex Baldacchino, Ramsey, Tom Cain and Rob Evans on target in a 4-2 home win. Jay Ripiner and Ross McCombie replied for Fareham

2017/18: Steve Ramsey and Thomas Scott scored for the Royals in another Cams Alders win, this time 2-0, with Scott Hamilton giving their only derby win since 2013 at Portchester.

2018/19: Honours event, with a goalless draw at Portchester and a 2-2 stalemate at Fareham last February. Steve Ramsey struck both for the Royals with Curt Robbins and Simon Woods replying.