Fareham boss furious with Wessex draw … Baffins move up to fourth with away win

Pete Stiles slammed Fareham Town's chaotic defending in their 3-3 Wessex Premier draw against lowly Solent University at Cams Alders.

The Reds manager was frustrated to drop two points at home against a side who had lost eight of their opening 10 league games.

'When you score three goals at home and end up not winning the game something is wrong,' fumed Styles.

'We had 75 per cent of the possession but end up with a draw.

'Every week we are having defensive lapses which keeps costing us.

'It is something that I need to do something about.

'We have got ambitions to do well and if we are to achieve them then we must start winning our games in hand.

'This was a game we should have won.'

The students took the lead against the run of play after 29 minutes after Town gave the ball away, Ethan Taylor scoring.

Ethan Jones equalised on the stroke of half-time, heading in a Tom Settle free-kick.

Josh Benfield put the Reds in front early in the second half with a low shot that squeezed underneath the keeper.

The home side then conceded twice - Tam Demunga and sub Alfie Mahon netting - to find themselves chasing the game.

Simon Woods popped up with an equaliser 10 minutes from the end to salvage a draw.

Steve Leigh felt Baffins Milton Rovers did a professional job in winning 2-0 at Shaftesbury.

‘Three points and a clean sheet away from home is job done,' said Leigh, whose side are now up to fourth.

'We dominated from start to finish and could have scored a lot more.

'There is just a need for us to be a bit more composed in front of goal.'

Rudi Blankson put Baffins ahead with a first half header and Callum Dart sealed the win late on following great work from Junior Kamara.

US Portsmouth had their Wessex Division One game against fellow high-fliers Bemerton postponed due to a waterlogged Victory Stadium pitch.