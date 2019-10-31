Fareham boss warning against complacency in ‘bread and butter’ Wessex games

Pete Stiles is urging Fareham Town to kick on as they entertain Shaftesbury in the Wessex Premier at Cams Alders (3pm).

The Reds are aiming to end a great week on a high after two fantastic wins.

First they demolished leaders Alresford 7-1 and followed it up with a 1-0 derby win at Portchester in midweek.

‘We have beaten the top two teams but cannot rest on our laurels,' said Stiles, whose team have won their last four games in all competitions.

'It is important that we don't make the mistake of thinking we just have to turn up to win games.

'We are still only 11th in the league.

'It is easy getting yourselves up for the big games, it’s when you play the bread and butter games against other sides that you can easily fall down.

'We need to show the same mental application.

'The encouraging thing is that we have conceded just one goal in our last three games and scored eleven.'

At Portchester it was a good all round team performance that won them the points.

Goalkeeper Brad Snelling showed great composure and safe handling when the Royals pressed towards the end.

Ash Tattersall picked up all the loose balls at the back with Curt Robbins and Connor Messenbird prompting in midfield.

Up front the pacy pair of Josh Benfield and Luke Slade kept the home defence occupied all game – as they had done against Alresford when Slade belted four goals and Benfield a brace in the Reds’ astonishing victory.

'We have now got a bit of determination, grit and steel in the side,' said Stiles.

‘In the past we might have folded a bit.'

In Division One United Services Portsmouth take on sixth-placed Andover New Street at the Victory Stadium (3pm).

A win could see them leapfrog Downton back into top spot.

Have you got a grassroots sports story for The News? If so, please email words and pictures to sport@thenews.co.uk or contact Simon Carter on 02392 622141.