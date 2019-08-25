Have your say

Fareham Town are eyeing further FA Cup glory following their 1-0 preliminary round win at Knaphill.

The Reds missed an early penalty but a first-half Simon Woods strike proved enough to take the visitors through.

Manager Pete Stiles is excited by the prospect of a good run in the competition.

‘Getting through two rounds has already brought £6,000 into the club,’ said Stiles.

‘Now we will get the chance to earn more in the next round.

‘It is what clubs at our level need because it is the finances that make everything happen.

‘We deserved to get through though we made hard work of it.

‘The heat was a great leveller and both teams wilted in the blazing sunshine.’

The Reds had a great chance early on when a defender blatantly punched out a cross.

Curt Robbins however thumped his spot-kick over the top.

On 18 minutes, Woods got clean through and slotted the ball past the goalkeeper in a one-on-one.

When Knaphill threw everything at Fareham in the second half, teenagers Ethan Jones and Archie Wilcox bravely kept them out.

Baffins Milton Rovers had Tommy Tierney sent off as they crashed out 3-0 at Fleet Town.

Tierney received a straight red just before half-time following an off-the-ball incident.

Baffins boss Steve Leigh felt his dismissal was the turning point in the game.

‘The sending off cost us the game because until then we were the better side,’ said Leigh

‘We should have been at least a couple of goals up.

‘When pushing forward in the second half looking for the equaliser, the extra man advantage worked for the hosts, who were able to pick us off.

‘The final scoreline doesn't reflect the game and flatters the hosts’.

Injury-hit Horndean slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Division One Hythe & Dibden.

After trailing 2-0 at half-time Horndean pulled a goal back through Jack Maloney.

The home goalkeeper pulled off a great late save to deny Michael Birmingham's side a replay.

In Wessex Division One, goals from Dec Seiden, Jay Ripiner and Tom Jeffes earned United Services Portsmouth a 3-2 win at Laverstock & Ford.

Petersfield Town suffered a 1-0 defeat against Whitchurch United at Love Lane.