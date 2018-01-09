Fareham advance into semi-finals of Russell-Coates Cup

Have your say

Fareham Town advanced into the semi-finals of the Russell-Cotes Cup with a deserved 2-0 defeat of Sholing.

Robbie Pittman and Josh Holmes were on target for Pete Stiles’ troops either side of half-time at Cams Alders.

The first period was a frantic affair with both sides having chances.

However, it was the Reds who opened the scoring one minute before the interval.

Fareham worked the ball down the right-hand side.

A cross was put into the box and Pittman was there to steer his effort beyond Sholing goalkeeper Ryan Gosney.

The visitors almost equalised six minutes into the second half when Marley Mason picked out Dale Mason, but his effort flicked off the top of the crossbar.

The Reds withstood the pressure and doubled their advantage in the 56th minute.

The ball was worked to Holmes and the Fareham captain kept his cool to drive a low shot into the corner of the goal.

Meanwhile, Paulsgrove’s Russell-Cotes journey came to an end.

The Hampshire Premier League outfit suffered a heavy 7-1 defeat at Andover Town in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Wessex League premier division leaders had the game wrapped up at half-time as they went into the break with a 6-0 lead.

Jay Silver notched a hat-trick for Andover with Mike Gosney netting a double, while Reece Rusher and George Hallahan were both on target for the home side.

Ben Vassollo scored a consolation goal for Paulsgrove in the 62 minute.

AFC Portchester also exited the competition at the last-eight stage.

In a thrilling contest, the Royals, who this week appointed Mick Catlin as joint-manager alongside Ian Saunders, suffered a 4-3 defeat to AFC Stoneham at the Blanchard Wells Stadium.