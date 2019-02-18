Fareham Town buzzing for Baffins Milton Rovers test then AFC Portchester next

Have your say

Fareham Town manager Pete Stiles is excited by the prospect of two big Wessex League premier division contests at Cams Alders.

The Reds entertain Baffins Milton Rovers on Tuesday before hosting AFC Portchester on Saturday.

Stiles believes his players are up for the challenge after picking up two good results.

They will be looking to impress against Baffins on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

After a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth Poppies the Reds stormed to a 5-3 win against high-flying Alresford Town in their last game.

Stiles is hoping to pick up vital points to help his side move away from danger at the bottom of the league.

He said: ‘I am hoping the weather holds off because at the moment we just want the games to keep coming.

‘The players are up for it.

‘What we don’t want is the pitch playing up and giving us problems.

‘It was a bit soft at the weekend and the further rain isn’t helping.

‘Hopefully it will ease off and we can get the games on.

‘We are buzzing after our good performance in the last game.

‘It was good to score goals again after going five games without one.

‘What was most pleasing was the way we dug in after falling a goal behind.

‘Our discipline was also better than our opponents and we kept trying to play the right way.’

Stiles has enjoyed the rare luxury of being able to field the same starting 11 for two games running.

He added: ‘It is the first time I have ever been able to do that at the club.

‘We still need points to move away from the relegation zone.

‘The league is so tight.

‘All you need are a couple of wins to make a huge difference.’

Baffins Milton Rovers are hoping the intensity of the match can help them.

Steve Leigh's side are without a win in their last six games.

AFC Portchester go to Lymington Town on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Petersfield Town travel to Downton in division one (7.45pm).